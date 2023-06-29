Fashion and Beauty: Updating your summer 'do

The summer sun and heat can wreak havoc on our hair. Colour fades and changes, and long locks just aren't as easy to maintain or put up with. Mid-summer is a great time to make an appointment at the salon for a summer hair makeover. Get your colour adjusted, get a shorter less-fuss cut, and feel like a million bucks.
So here are three things you should know about updating your summer 'do.
- Don't do anything too drastic. You don't need to go overboard to feel and look different. If you have really long hair, get a cut to about mid-back length rather than loping it above the shoulders. If your hair has changed colour slightly due to sun, swimming in the pool (chlorine can be super damaging), etc., then add some highlights for a softer adjustment. A little update or repair can go a long way.
- Add some layers. Layers can be lighter to carry and much easier to tame on humid days, especially if you have wavy or curly hair. Use light layers to really frame your face, even when you have your hair pulled back into a ponytail.
- Treat your hair to something indulgent. Now is a great time to try out a hair mask - for a simple one you can make at home, whisk one egg, a tablespoon each of coconut oil, olive oil, and honey, and then add some mashed banana. Apply to all of your hair and let it sit for 15 minutes before shampooing as normal. You won't believe how soft and shiny your hair will feel afterward.
- JC
