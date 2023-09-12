Fashion and Beauty: Skechers x Martha Stewart collab hits shelves

Martha Stewart can seemingly do it all, as long as she’s wearing Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins. They're a lightweight, comfortable pair of lace-up sneakers to simply step in and take on your day – whatever it throws at you. Designed with an exclusive Heel Pillow to securely hold your foot in place, this casual style is also complete with a unique Comfort Pillow design, Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam cushioned insole, and a Stretch Fit outsole that deliver the ultimate level of comfort with every step. The signature Skechers silhouette shows it’s been given the Martha touch through its olive-green colourway – a personal favorite of the lifestyle maven.
There are a range of shoes in this collection. The clog-style shoes have a touch of sparkle and a vegan microsuede upper with a shock-absorbing midsole. The finishing touch of a delicate silver Martha Stewart logo elevates the look and feel of the casual slipper clog.
Martha is no stranger to cold, snowy mornings on her NY state farm, which is why she chose the Skechers x Martha Stewart Easy Going – Winter Roads to be included in the latest drop of her collaboration. This cold weather lace-up boot ensures you head out in comfort, made with a suede upper with a faux sherpa tongue and lining, and a cushioned woven knit collar. As much as this boot keeps toes toasty, it has feet feeling just as comfortable, thanks to its Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam cushioned comfort insole.
Whether she’s heading to the office or to a casual dinner with her BFF, Snoop Dogg, Martha does it in classic queen style in her Skechers x Martha Stewart Cordova Classic – Classic Spirit. Make every day a cool shoe day in this wide-laced fashion sneaker, made with a duraleather upper, genuine suede overlays, and cushioned Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam insoles. The elevated look and feel of contrasting colours, materials and the details of the shoe showcase a Martha-inspired design on a classic court-style shoe!
- JC
