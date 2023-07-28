Fashion and Beauty: Post-beach beauty products

A day in the sun, sand, and surf can wreak havoc on the skin. Sunscreens can clog pores, while a sunburn can cause redness, pain, and peeling. If you're looking to add something to your beauty arsenal that can help soothe skin after being outdoors for a long period of time, here are three products to try out.
The Body Shop's Aloe Soothing Day Cream offers gentle relief from dryness. This lightweight, creamy, and unscented formula is well-known for its calming and soothing properties. Even sensitive skin will feel relieved from the discomfort and dryness after a day in the sun.
Clarins' Sun Balm (available at Sephora Canada) helps heal dry sunkissed skin while helping promote a great post-sun tan. Sunflower oils provide soothing qualities, while safflower enhances, prolongs, and intensifies a tan and aloe vera offers hydratation.
The After Sun Stick from Attitude is made with calendula extract and has an easy-to-apply, non-greasy formula that's fast-absorbing. This sun stick helps to soothe dry, sun-stressed skin after fun in the sun.
- Jennifer Cox
