Fashion and Beauty: New BKIND nail polish collection is here!

BKIND's new nail polish collection is coming out on Thursday, August 17th.
BKIND offers all-natural, plant-based, vegan, eco-friendly beauty and skincare products made in Quebec. Each product is carefully developed, from ingredients to packaging, and they choose the best options for you, your skin, and the environment. It was founded in 2014 in Montreal by Marilyne Bouchard, who had a bachelor's and master's degree in microbiology. She has been developing her own body products for a long time. Having always had very sensitive and reactive skin, she quickly realized that the products found in pharmacies and supermarkets were not at all suitable for her skin, which prompted her to turn to natural ingredients to quickly realize the power of these on your skin.
BKIND was born in 2014 and is the result of the meeting between this interest in natural cosmetics and the knowledge of the founder acquired during her studies in microbiology. The best ingredients in the best recipes with the greatest benefits for you; this is what we want to offer you and what we promise you for the future.
- Jennifer Cox
