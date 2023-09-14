Fashion and Beauty: Kidswear brand Miles The Label launches first outerwear collection

Miles the Label, a Montreal brand for modern-day kids, recently announced its first-ever cruelty-free outerwear collection. The fall/winter collection features all the technical details that kids need to stay super warm in a variety of fun and fashionable styles.
This new collection includes an array of fashion jackets, lightweight packables, mid-weights, and parkas with matching snow pants and beanies for ages 12 months to 10 years, as well as one-piece snowsuits for babies up to 24 months. Designed with style, the collection is made up of cool tones and fall-inspired prints, with all the technical features kids need to stay warm and dry during the colder months. The lightweight-packables, mid-weights, and one-piece snowsuits all have water-repellant outer shells. For colder days, the parkas and snow pants will keep kids warm in -30°C/-22°F weather with both wind and water-repellant outer shells that are DWR treated and have all critical seams sealed to keep body heat in while maintaining breathability.
“Miles the Label is so excited to launch a complete collection of outerwear for fall/winter ‘23. Each outerwear piece has been designed to mix and match with our main fall collection to create a stylish and practical kids' wardrobe,” said Caroline Nadeau, Head of Merchandising at Miles the Label, in a media release. “By adding outerwear to our other categories: playwear, sportswear, swimwear, and accessories, Miles the Label is now a one-stop shop for the coolest kidswear.
The collection stays true to Miles the Label’s sustainability values as all of the outerwear pieces are made with cruelty-free materials, using recycled polyester, recycled nylon, and organically-grown cotton. Every item is more than just a one-season piece as the high-quality clothing can be worn and adjusted to each child’s needs and comfort with adjustable straps and waistbands where applicable, and the knees, seats and hems on the snow pants are all double-reinforced. Once a child grows out of an item, Miles the Label encourages each piece to be passed along to a sibling or a friend, as all the clothing is made with high-quality materials that withstand wear and tear.
