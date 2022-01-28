Fashion and Beauty: Great on-the-go beauty products

Baby Bella tubes are the newest eco-friendly, refillable travel-size versions of the classic beauty products from Bella Aura. Baby Bellas are a great way to try and test out the brand's favourite best-sellers to see which products resonate with you and your skincare routine.
Baby Bella tubes are made with sugarcane so you can bring your favourite Bella Aura products on the go without causing harm to the environment. They are also airless and refillable, and you can sanitize and reuse them!
Try out these three products for perfect skin:
Rapid Repair Clarifying Elixir: This multi-tasking elixir rapidly diminishes the appearance of acne-prone skin, inflamed-ageing, redness and allergic reactions. Infused with restorative antioxidants, micro silver, Norwegian spruce and balloon vine, it deeply clarifies, soothes, hydrates and keeps skin free from harmful bacteria that cause inflammation and reduces a major stress factor affecting the appearance of skin.
Antioxidant Booster: The breakthrough skin-booster makes radiance the new reality. This 7-in-1 multi-faceted emulsion is infused with restorative antioxidants, amino acids, vitamins and minerals to protect and rejuvenate the appearance of the skin on a daily basis by targeting the root causes of skin imbalances. As a result, the appearance of dullness, dark spots, acne scars, hyperpigmentation and other signs of ageing are drastically reduced as the skin texture appears smoother, brighter, and healthier than ever.
Hydra Revive Treatment: A super lightweight yet deeply replenishing microemulsion that absorbs quickly for an all-day healthy-looking complexion. Thousands of microdroplets penetrate deeply, immediately infusing skin with healing moisture. Powered with replenishing amino acids and potent antioxidants, this intense hydrator helps smooth the appearance of fine and deep lines and improve the look of firmness, hydration and youthfulness.
