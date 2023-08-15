Fashion and Beauty: Get into the strawberry makeup craze

It’s a strawberry girl summer. The latest makeup craze has landed all over social media feeds, showing the new trend of a flushed and blushy look, glowy skin, and just-bitten lips. If you want to get this sweet look, here are some products you'll like berry, um, very much.
Start your strawberry girl makeup with a blurred base using a product like the Bare With Me Blur Tint Foundation ($17) from NYX Makeup. It is infused with glycerin, matcha and niacinamide for 12-hour hydration.
Then, brush through The Brow Glue Instant Brow Styler ($12) for a natural brow that won’t budge all day long.
The all-new Jumbo Multi-Use Face Stick ($15) is here as your one-stop shop highlighter, blush, and lip colour. It's super easy to apply and will give you a stunning glow.
Finish off your trendy look with the Fat Oil Lip Drip ($14). It will give you a juicy lip and also has that delicious strawberry tint everyone is craving.
- Jennifer Cox
