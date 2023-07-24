Fashion and Beauty: BKIND beauty store opens in the Mile-End August 5th

The new BKIND boutique will officially open its doors on August 5th at 2pm at 5301 Saint-Laurent Boulevard! The team will be on-hand to welcome clients and celebrate the opening of the store with a few little surprises.
After several months of design, demolition and brush strokes, the new BKIND store will be a beautiful space with classic peach tones, and it was created to offer an optimized and sophisticated shopping experience. All BKIND products will be available on site, in addition to a few boutique exclusives, such as handmade candles. The new shop will also have a bulk bar, where clients can come and have their little jars filled.
An event, open to the public, will be held on August 5th from 2-7pm at the store. There will be refreshments, snacks, and surprise bags for the first 45 customers!
The moving sales continue until the beginning of August at the current store located at 3455 boulevard Saint-Laurent. There is currently a 30% discount applicable on all products at the physical store.
BKIND is a Montreal brand founded on self-awareness and awareness of everything around us – these values, combined with their passion for natural care, make BKIND a company offering natural, effective, and quality products that are made with respect for everything around us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.