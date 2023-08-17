Fashion and Beauty: 4 Get-beauty-ready collections for back to school

Kids and teens are getting ready to go back to school, and that means a new routine for the grownups too. Why not add a beautiful new beauty collection to your back-to-school regime? Here are four new ones to check out.
Dans Un Jardin's Kälm Collection. In the midst of bustling routines and everyday commotion, finding moments of tranquility becomes even more vital. The "Kälm" collection by Dans Un Jardin serves as a curated sanctuary of calm, blending the essence of essential oils to create a serene atmosphere and enhance focus
The Good Night Collection. Dans Un Jardin has your whole day covered with this one. When the day comes to a close, embrace the "Good Night" collection to ensure the best night’s sleep, waking up refreshed and invigorated. Crafted to make your bedtime routine a luxurious treat, this collection sets the stage for tranquil rest and energized beginnings.
Maybelline's latest products. Their Instant Age Rewind Concealer is easy to bring anywhere with you and allows you to target those pesky skin concerns with its spongey top. To elevate the look, add a wing eye with the Maybellline New York’s Tattoo Ink Liner. To complete the look, add a touch of mascara. Maybelline New York’s newly launched Falsies Surreal Mascara. Get the full lash look, without the extensions.
To get you fully ready for your back to school journey, use essie’s expressie nail polishes. Keep it clean and simple with essie’s polish in shade Unapologetic Icon. This shade is white, and will be sure to go with everything. If you’re looking to change it up with a touch of colour, surprise your friends on the first day of school with a bright, bold red in the shade Send A Message.
- Jennifer Cox
