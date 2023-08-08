Fashion and Beauty: 3 of the best summer beauty products to get right now

Summer can wreak havoc on our skin and hair, which is why it's a good idea to invest in a few beauty products to help combat damage, brittleness, or dryness. Here are three products to add to your style arsenal.
OLAPEX Volumizing Blow Dry Mist. It is a reparative blow-dry mist for lasting body and bounce that protects hair for soft, shiny, and visibly healthy blowouts. It works for all hair types, but it is best for fine to medium strands. It can be used on both wet and dry hair without crunchy, stiff, or sticky residue. It also supports hair repair as you style thanks to patented OLAPLEX Bond Building Technology.
The Ordinary's Glycolipid Cream Cleanser. It effectively cleanses the skin and removes makeup such as foundation, eyeliner, and mascara. This formulation uses a plant-derived glycolipid cleansing agent that cleanses the skin while respecting the skin barrier to maintain hydration. Additionally, this cleanser is formulated to be non-stripping to respect the skin's natural pH.
Body Scrub from Dans Un Jardin. The Bergamote and Fleurs de Mauve is a lovely choice - not only does it gently exfoliate skin but it is also naturally coloured by Himalayan salt and mallow flowers, and contains lovely notes of Bergamot, green foliage, and pineapple.
- JC
