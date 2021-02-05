What To Do: Explore winter at Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook and the Nature Discovery Park

The Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook and the Parc Découverte Nature continues to roll out exciting new activities for the season! The traditional Snow Festival and Ice Fishing Festival has become a program focused on the joy of the outdoors, ensuring safety at the same time. Some new activities include:
Coaticook Gorge Park - Outdoor escape game: The Liéri Kingdom: This new activity offers escape games where visitors must entertain the Liéri, a magical creature who takes on different forms. Liéri is amused when he sees the players succeeding in the challenges which come in various difficulty levels. The game is purchased online and participants must go to Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook in order to access the clues to solve the puzzles.
Snow scooter rentals: The Park is equipped with a fleet of snow scooters. This Scandinavian tradition is gaining popularity in Quebec as it is an excellent form of exercise suitable for all.
Dog sled ride: On February 25-28, visitors will be able to enjoy family dog sledding.
Rental of snow bikes/fatbikes, snowshoes and snow scooters is available on site (extra charge).
The Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook offers a multitude of marked and maintained trails for winter hiking (6.5 km), snowshoeing (21 km), snow biking/fatbike (17 km) and ice climbing (8 walls).
At the Nature Discovery Park, ice fishing is a must! The brimbales (cane fishing) and bait are provided free of charge as well as training.
