To me, the Thor film franchise is the most intriguing one Marvel has to offer. I found the earlier filmmakers didn’t quite know how to get this character right and to do this day it still feels like they’re trying to figure it out, which ironically enough is a big theme in the film- self discovery.
Thor is the first Marvel character in the MCU to receive a fourth solo film. However, I find this character is still one of the freshest ones due to different takes and everything he’s gone through over the past films- which is a lot. If you liked Taika Waititi’s take on the character in Thor: Ragnarok then you’re going to love this as he nearly triples down on everything that works in that film and then some.
Firstly, Chris Hemsworth is great as always. He really embraces the character and has made it his own, specifically with his comedic timing which only seems to get better with each film. He goes through a world of emotions when he’s reunited with his ex beau Jane Foster (played by Natalie Portman). Personally, this is the first film where I actually cared about their relationship as the film does a great job reconnecting what happened previously as well as raising the emotional stakes throughout. This was one of the film’s biggest strengths, especially in the creative fashion in which it did so.
The plot (which I won't discuss much) was one that took me by surprise, it definitely packs a lot of poignant themes throughout which is something I don’t come to expect from a Marvel film. Those segments were my favourites throughout the film but as mentioned above, it nearly triples down on everything that was Ragnorok. This is the films biggest strength and weakness as sometimes jokes are taken a little too far and the film almost becomes a parody of itself. I would be lying saying I didn’t enjoy certain sequences and I get that’s what the filmmakers were going for but I found the silliness of the film also dragged it down at times.
What Waititi does best is create a fun time using music, unique visuals and his signature quirky style but when mixing genuine emotion and extreme absurdity it can be a bit jarring for viewers. Especially with a villain like Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. Bale commands the viewer’s attention with every scene he’s in and often his scenes are when the comedy dies down. I loved his visual look and design as he’s often blended in within the shadows, I just wished he was fleshed out a little more.
The action scenes are filmed extremely well with wide shots so viewers can see all the unique choreography, specifically during the first fight scene with Gorr. There’s also a particular black and white scene which I found very immersive and added a lot of stakes to the situation.
Overall, if you’re a fan of the MCU, you surely won’t be disappointed in the slightest. The film is a whole lot of fun from start to finish and honestly flies by while keeping its surprises and emotional beats in place. The entire cast gives great performances and I still believe Thor has a lot more to discover about himself as the film does a great job setting up his new era for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.