Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse shines in virtually every way imaginable

Have you ever seen a film that’s so visually striking, if you were to pause it at any given time, that frame can easily be a painting on your wall? That’s essentially “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” in a nutshell but there’s so much more to it.
The follow-up to 2018’s surprisingly heartfelt “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” delivers and builds upon that entry in every way imaginable. This time around the film completely centres around both Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacey (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) where we discover a super secret society of Spider-Man that Miles isn’t a part of.
I’ll leave the plot as vague as possible because the trailers don’t give much away and the film went in many directions I didn’t see coming- all for the better in terms of movie experiences because I genuinely found it to be unpredictable throughout.
We’re introduced to a surprising amount of back story full of personal family dynamics for both Gwen and Miles. I for one found these moments of the film to be quite engaging as it resulted in more of a gripping character piece versus a standard comic book movie, which we’ve seen hundreds of times before. The characters each had personal stakes and their journeys were all relatable regardless of the crazy circumstances.
That’s not to say that the film isn’t full of engaging action sequences as the animation medium leads to lots of creativity within the battles themselves. These sequences are often fast-paced, entertaining, and extremely unique as colour pallets and aesthetics widely change throughout.
Given that this is a “multiverse” film, you feel it more as every different universe has a distinct animation style. These little details make the film a lot more fun as there’s plenty of Easter eggs spread throughout, which will all be impossible to find the first time.
Overall, the film is a gripping and engaging tale from start to finish. Although the animation is visually striking, you can tell the film never relies too much on it as it is a character first experience. For me, the film was just as, if not more, interesting when the heroes didn’t have the suits on, which says a lot about the film. It sets up a future in which the Spider-Verse films will be just as anticipated as the live action ones- something I would’ve never guessed years ago.
Also, see this on the biggest screen possible (IMAX preferably)- you won't regret it!
