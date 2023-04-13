King Dave tells the story of a young and charming Haitian man living in Montreal Nord. From the very beginning of the show, you can tell Dave is a pure soul that has nothing but good intentions. However, peer pressure, prejudice and hanging around the wrong people often leave Dave to make choices that are fuelled by revenge and act like someone that he is not.
Patrick Emmanuel Abellard gives an absolutely stunning performance and although it is only him on stage, you never once feel it. Abellard often does different accents, speaks multiple languages and articulates to the point where you can visually see him as another person. The charisma and energy that is felt throughout the play often feels like Abellard is surrounded by an ensemble. The production is very minimalistic which really showcases and relies on Abelard’s range to keep audiences engaged - and that he does.
The play itself has Montreal DNA written all over it, referencing definitive slang, multiple metro stops throughout the STM line as well as specific neighbourhoods. These little factors make the play feel like more of a reality and Abellard does an amazing job in creating those environments not only through our familiarity but through acting as other characters - even if it’s only for a line or two.
The character is strikingly rich and developed as the play moves on, and you can’t help but feel for him regardless of some of the choices he makes. Abellard captures fear, tiredness and sadly how he expects some violent acts simply for the colour of his skin, which results in him wanting to take matters in his own hands, often through gang violence.
By the end of the play, it felt as if I knew Dave my whole life, which is a huge testament to Abellard’s amazing performance. The play runs at just under two hours, and it is sure to grip you from beginning to end.
Check out KING DAVE while it’s playing at the Centaur Theatre until April 16, 2023.
