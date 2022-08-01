They saw good things come to those who wait and boy did they ever! Between July 29 - 31, over 120,000 fans full of smiles, crazy outfits and good energy gathered at Parc Jean Drapeau for Osheaga’s 15th anniversary. The vibrations felt throughout the crowd were contagious and this years edition will surely be remembered for years to come.
The atmosphere was better than ever featuring the iconic Ferris wheel, loads of great restaurants and a ton of fun little games throughout the venue. Whether fans were singing their lungs out to their favourite artists or discovering new ones, the organizers made sure there was always something for the crowd to do.
The festival featured over 100 artists performing on 6 different stages gave music lovers a little bit of evert genre. Headlined by Arcade Fire, Future and Dua Lipa and tons of other artists from all over the world. A huge highlight for me was seeing our fellow Montrealer Zach Zoya bring on two of his frequent collaborators (also from Montreal) Soran and Benny Adam on stage to perform their songs together. It was a nice touch and made the festival feel personally attached to the city with all the home grown talent.
Other highlights for me included The Kid LaRoi who fired up the crowd with his well known hits and crowd interactions. He asked a fan “who broke your heart?” and when the lady responded Sam, he had the fans playfully chant “screw Sam” in a way where everyone had a smile on their face.
Machine Gun Kelly also electrified the crowd with an incredibly passionate performance and one of the best live bands that I’ve ever seen. At one point, Kelly himself ran into the crowd climbed and climbed a pole holding up multiple speakers. To say he gave it his all is an understatement and the fans definitely appreciated his great act as the sun set.
Dua Lipa closed out the festival and had fans singing her well known hits word for word. She brought out a team of dancers, backup vocalists and graphics that were customized for each song. It was great to see more of a choreographed performance along with great vocals- the fans surely appreciated every second of it.
Overall, the festival was definitely one for the books and walking around the humongous venue, it was rare to see anyone that didn’t have a smile on their face. Whether you went for the artists, to dance or simply to be out with friends, it’s safe to say that the overwhelming feeling throughout the air was of pure wonder. There’s a reason why Osheaga is one of the biggest festivals in the world and I’m sure fans are already counting down the days til next year’s edition!
