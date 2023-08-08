OSHEAGA 2023 brings forward its BIGGEST edition yet!

This past weekend, OSHEAGA was the place to be as the festival’s 16th edition had a record-breaking number of festival goers- 155,000 to be exact! Music fans from Montreal and abroad turned up at Parc Jean Drapeau for a weekend full of dancing, contagious energy, and, most importantly, great music from some of the biggest acts in the industry!
The festival was headlined by RÜFÜS DU SOL, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar; based on the response from the fans, they did NOT disappoint! Despite the heat, fans were on their feet throughout the entirety of the day running from stage to stage to see as many of their favourite acts as possible as well as learn about new ones.
Some notable highlights were Canadian artist bbno$ whose set was nothing but a good time. He opened up with one of his biggest songs, “la la la”, to get fans excited, only to mix it up with "Never Gonna Give You Up" by Rick Astley right as the beat was about to drop. He also gave away a cookbook and had a fan come up with him on stage to perform. Needless to say this set was spectacularly fun!
Preston Pablo is another emerging Canadian artist who won the hearts of many Montrealers with his infectious energy, performing many of his hit songs such as “Ay Ay Ay”, “For Keeps,” and his most well-known song “Flowers Need Rain” in which the crowd sang along with him for a special acoustic performance. Preston said that he LOVES Montreal and that they always show him love!
Fred again… took the stage by storm with an inspiring set of beats and vocals that transported the audience into another dimension. Everyone was on their feet dancing, letting loose and singing along to the easy-to-follow lyrics. This set truly felt magical and the entire city didn’t want it to end.
The festival closed out with Kendrick Lamar who gave a very introspective performance that fans adored. It was truly impressive to see his fast-paced flows performed live and with the audience singing along with him. At the end of his set, he signed a few autographs for fans in the front row who sang every single word of every song throughout his set- a nice token of gratitude if I do say so myself.
The festival was truly a magical experience with something for everyone. Whether it was the variety of music with different diverse performers, amazing food, or the multiple activities such as the Ferris wheel and multiple games spread throughout the venue, this year's OSHEAGA truly feels like one for the books!
To hear what fans and artists had to say about the festival click here.
EARLY BIRD tickets for OSHEAGA’S 17th anniversary can be bought now- offer ends August 13!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.