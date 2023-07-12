Believe it or not, the Mission Impossible film franchise has been around since 1996, all in which have one common thread: Tom Cruise. As an actor, Cruise is known for doing his own stunts as crazy as they may sound. Some of those stunts include climbing the Burj Khalifa in MI4, holding an airplane for his dear life in MI5 or the helicopter fight in MI6, to name a few. However, now he’s in his 60s and with this being the seventh instalment of the series it begs to question: does Cruise still have it in him and what HASN’T he done?
I’m pleased to report that the film will top your any and every expectation as Cruise performs his most death-defying stunt yet, but the film is much more than jaw-dropping exhilarating stunts. Dead Reckoning Part One feels like the most modern Mission Impossible yet as it deals with the theme of Artificial Intelligence and begs to ask questions about the effects it could have on our world.
The rogue AI program known as “the entity” is one of the most fascinating “villains” I’ve seen in a long time. It is faceless, can impersonate people close to you, and will constantly have you questioning your trust within yourself as everything must serve for the greater good of the mission.
The series is known for high-octane action and this one definitely delivers on that part. With an exciting chase scene in Rome, the franchise constantly ups the ante by throwing in curveballs to familiar tropes, which make these sequences much more unique. My favourite segment of the film was a tightly paced airport scene that constantly kept the tension high and raised the stakes- oddly enough it is a huge sequence in the film but one that involved no stunt work, just a classic catch-and-mouse game that was heavily character-focussed.
That goes to show that these films have evolved into much more than the classic action movie. Yes, they deliver on those parts, but what hooked me throughout was the well fleshed-out characters, the intriguing plot, and a story that was constantly raising the stakes for everyone involved. Sprinkle that in with enthralling action sequences that complement the plot and you have what I consider to be the best action film of the year by a landslide.
The film heavily promotes a scene in which Cruise rides a motorcycle off a cliff and I can say that moment not only delivered but was extremely well built up to. It is something that you need to see to believe, and although you know it’s coming, seeing it in motion will blow your socks off as it is something that computer-generated effects would never be able to pull off.
The whole cast gives phenomenal performances with notable highlights being Cruise and newcomer Hayley Atwell, who actually is given a ton to do. This entry is definitely more story-driven compared to previous ones so we spend more time with these characters that we’ve come to know and love. As a result, action does take a bit of a backseat, but when the sequences start, they feel earned and well built up to.
Although it is advertised as a “part one”, the film does feel complete and definitely leaves you with a taste of where things can go in the highly anticipated part two. The film contains many twists and turns and will leave you guessing and engaged throughout. Considering it runs at almost three hours, it flies by as it is completely engaging from start to finish. I highly recommend you check this movie out on the biggest screen imaginable- you won’t regret it.
