Thousands of Montrealers were in for a treat this weekend as the Metro Metro Festival returned for its third annual year at the Montreal Olympic Park. The three-day urban music festival featured headliners such as Lil Wayne, The Kid LaRoi, Jack Harlow and Lil Baby as well as many local acts.
The attendees, which mainly consisted of young teens and adults, were energized with amazing weather, good music, and an overall great atmosphere with a beautiful iconic Montreal landmark backdrop. Police presence and security were spread out throughout the venue making sure everyone was safe and respectful to one another.
Although there were a few obstacles that were out of the organizer’s control on Friday, fans kept coming back for more as it’s clear that there’s a market for urban focussed festivals.
Lil Baby, who closed out the festival on Sunday, walked through the runaway while performing, engaging with thousands of fans in the process. Seeing the sheer look of excitement amongst the crowd is living proof that this festival is here to stay for many years to come and become an even bigger Montreal juggernaut in the future.
