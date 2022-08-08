îLESONIQ is back in full effect after a three-year hiatus

Electronic Dance Music fans have been waiting for years to go out and let loose and the return of Montreal’s iconic EDM festival did not disappoint them!
The energy felt throughout Parc Jean Drapeau was contagious as everyone was on their feet dancing and vibing to whoever was playing - and in that regard, festival goers had lots of options to choose from. îLESONIQ brought in over 70 performers from all over the world, giving ravers many options to choose from. Since the live sets of performers were often over an hour, many festival-goers found themselves going to different stages to enjoy a variety of different styles of electronic music.
What I find makes this festival unique is the passion that people have for EDM is truly in the air. It really felt like guests were unified in the sense of letting loose and not caring what others think. It was rare to see anybody that wasn’t dressed in a thoughtful outfit with badass accessories like sunglasses, inflatables or face-paint/glitter. Contrary to other festivals where people often go for the headliners, I really felt with this festival that the majority of people just wanted that release from everything in life - especially after what we all experienced with Covid. I even managed to see quite a few older fans who looked to be having the time of their lives.
Speaking of headliners, îLESONIQ definitely managed to bring in the top talent of the EDM scene with Eric Prydz, Illenium and Swedish House Mafia, to name a few. Fans clearly were overwhelmed with all the talent, and every act brought in a different type of energy from the last. I definitely witnessed a lot of movement between stages, but many loyal fans stayed for their favourite DJs and made sure to show plenty of love while doing so!
The production of the festival speaks volumes and it’s always so impressive to see fire, smoke, lighting, and graphics that match the beats of the music seamlessly. It added an immersive element to the spectacle and were often played at times where fans didn’t expect them. The beauty of seeing a live mix is just to stay in the moment and enjoy since you’re never quite sure what will come next.
îLESONIQ is proud to have the biggest festival stage ever set up in Canada and the continuous innovation is what keeps fans eager to come back every year. Overall, it was refreshing to see so many people happy, dancing and living in the moment. It looked like fans knew what was taken away from them and will never take a festival like this for granted again - I’m sure they’re already buying tickets for the 8th edition next year!
