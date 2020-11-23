It’s all about giving back: Charitable holiday gift guide

Are you looking for the perfect gift to give someone you love? In my opinion, nothing is better than gifting and/or receiving gifts that give back. After all, that’s what the holiday season is all about!
So, in this post, I’m sharing my personal favourite Canadian non-profit organizations. These charities work hard to create meaningful and impactful change, and I think they’re totally worthy of support!
Let’s get into it!
Carley’s Angels
This was #1 on my list last year, and it remains #1 on the list this year! This charitable organization just hit a huge milestone, officially raising 1 million dollars in the last 5 years. Carley’s Angels inspires integrative cancer care - one that looks at the whole person, including their psychological and social needs. You can simply donate to this cause, or you can choose to shop their products where 99% of the proceeds go towards their mission. Their products range from comfortable apparel to beautiful jewelry engraved with the words “always smile.” You’re bound to find something you love! Another option is to purchase a care package, also known as “Gabby’s Gift,” which ranges from $5-$50. Essentially, each care package, filled with Carley’s Angels products, is given to a cancer fighter to help uplift them on their journey. It’s the ultimate gift that gives back!
No Better You
This Montreal non-profit, founded by Vanessa Grimaldi, is creating more inclusive classrooms for students with learning disabilities by building sensory rooms in schools with special education programs. Sensory rooms provide a calming atmosphere where special needs students can relax, focus and communicate more easily. Throughout the pandemic, Grimaldi and her team have also been delivering portable at home sensory kits to families in Montreal. These kits are filled with sensory tools that help to calm and stimulate a child’s sensory system. To support, you can donate to No Better You here!
Jordana’s Rainbows
Founded in honour of Jordana Fiorini, this non-profit charity raises awareness and funds for DIPG, an incurable childhood cancer. Working closely with SickKids Hospital in Toronto, their work has furthered the understanding of DIPG, creating hope for potentially life-saving treatments. You can shop their rainbow-inspired products, including masks, jewelry and crayons, or alternatively, you can participate in their “Holiday Gift Card Drive” by purchasing a gift card in any dollar amount you’d like. The gift cards are then hand delivered to children spending their Christmas at SickKids. If you prefer to simply donate, you can do that here!
Make-A-Wish Canada
Make-A-Wish Canada gives children with critical illnesses a chance to live out their biggest wish and dream, giving them the “strength to endure their treatments and build resilience.” For children with a life-threatening condition, your donation can help make their dream come true and allow them to experience something they’ll never forget. Make-A-Wish Canada offers multiple ways for you to contribute to the cause. Click here to learn more.
The Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation
By donating to this foundation, you are inspiring research, teaching and care at the Montreal Children’s Hospital to help sick children reach their full potential and to offer hope to them and their families. As a donor-centered foundation, they strongly believe that every dollar counts, and that every donation brings them closer to their goal. Click here for various “ways to give” to The Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation.
Dans La Rue
Founded in 1988, this organization strives to enhance the lives of homeless and at-risk youth. Through your donations, Dans La Rue funds programs that respond to youths' needs in order to help them lead more autonomous lives. Especially now, during the pandemic, the homeless community needs our support more than ever. To donate, click here.
Those are some of my favourite Canadian charitable organizations to support – what are yours?
For more meaningful gift ideas, you can check the post I wrote last year about gifts that give back!
