Facebook is experiencing technical issues

Have you been trying to log onto Facebook or one of its other sites like Instagram and receiving an error message. Don't restart your computer - the site is experiencing technical difficulties.
While Facebook hasn't posted an explanation as to why the website is malfunctioning, Facebook's Andy Stone posted on Twitter: "We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience."
