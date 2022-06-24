Entertainment: Workin' Moms begins production on Season 7 and announce some sad news

Production has begun on the seventh season of the original hit comedy series Workin' Moms, according to a recent press release.
Creator and Executive Producer Catherine Reitman (Black-ish, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), who also stars in the lead role of Kate Foster, also announced this season will be the final season of the series.
Workin' Moms offers an unflinching look at the absurd realities of life as a mom, partner, and friend. The new season, currently shooting in various locations in and around Toronto, will premiere on CBC and CBC Gem in Winter 2023 followed by a global release – everywhere outside Canada – on Netflix.
“To our incredible fans, making this show has been the ride of my life. Philip and I hit the ground, day one of season one, with a three-month old and a two-year-old, watching as we pressed forward on one mission: to tell the stories of four flawed mothers, who dared to be something beyond their nurseries. Going to work every day, whether in the room with our brilliant writers, on set with our extraordinary cast or in post with the best producing team in the business, has cemented in me the importance of telling stories that have meaning, surrounded by artisans who get it,” said Reitman in the same release. “But like any story, there must be an ending. And so, it is with love and gratitude that I'm announcing season seven as our final season. The biggest thank you to our partners, CBC and Netflix, for getting behind a show that points a flashlight into the darkest corners of motherhood. To those of you who've stopped me on the street, to share your love of the show - I see you. I hear you. And I thank you. Go get 'em mamas…”
Picking up where season six left off, Workin' Moms season seven will see the women confront demons from their past in order to move forward into their future. Motherhood, relationships, and career choices will all be put to the test, as they come to terms with who they once were and where they're each headed. As we bid farewell to Kate, Anne, Sloane, Jenny, and Val, it’s up to each of them to decide the impact they'll leave with their work, the traits they’ll pass on to their children, and ultimately, how much more sh*t they’re willing to take as workin’ moms.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.