Entertainment: When We Lost Our Heads review

Montrealer Heather O’Neill’s latest novel, When We Lost Our Heads, is here and it does not disappoint. The story is gripping and compelling from the opening scene right up until the final line. Set in the 19th century Montreal, When We Lost Our Heads tells the coming of age story of two best friends who are forced to separate after a crime takes place. The bond between them however is so strong that no amount of geographical separation or time can break it.
This book doesn’t fit neatly into a genre box. It has a cast of strong revolutionary women who are all fighting for social change. Their fights however vary from character to character touching on themes of gender, class, sexuality and equality. This book is a dark comedy that is simply entertaining, and yet incredibly rich in metaphor. Without a doubt O’Neill is a master story crafter and has delivered to us two characters that any reader will hate to love. I highly recommend When We Lost Our Heads.
When We Lost Our Heads by Heather O’Neill (Harper Collins) is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
