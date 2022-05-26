Entertainment: Webcast of The Wonderful Journey... Eastern Europe starts May 29th

From May 29 to June 26, Pro Musica invites music lovers to enjoy the webcast of the last concert in the Cartes blanches series, The Wonderful Journey… Eastern Europe.
The duo comprised of Brian Manker on cello and Angela Park on piano will perform a repertoire that focuses on works by Rachmaninov, Martinu, and Kaprálová.
Principal cellist with the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal since 1999, Brian Manker pursues a diverse musical career as a performer and teacher. In addition to being a frequent performer with the OSM, Mr. Manker is a member of the Juno- and Opus-Award winning New Orford String Quartet. A professor at McGill University's Schulich School of Music, Mr. Manker also initiated the Beethoven Project and founded the Adorno Quartet in 2007, which aims to perform all of Beethoven's quartets in their original context: a private salon. In 2010, he recorded the Bach Suites for Solo Cello. Brian Manker plays a cello made by Pietro Guarneri of Venice c. 1728-1730 with a bow made by Joseph René Lafleur c. 1850, courtesy of the Canimex Foundation.
Angela Park received her Master of Music degree from the University of Toronto and her PhD in piano performance from the University of Montreal. From 2011-2014, Angela was a Visiting Assistant Professor at Indiana University's Jacobs School of Music, where she taught the woodwind accompaniment course. She has performed in Ottawa, Winnipeg, Toronto. Angela has recorded with cellist Rachel Mercer and the Made in Canada Ensemble, as well as various projects for the Enharmonic label in Bloomington, Indiana. In 2021, her album Mosaic with the Made in Canada Ensemble won a JUNO Award for Classical Album of the Year. She has won numerous awards and honors including the Grace Welsh International Piano Prize in Chicago, the Canadian National Music Festival, the Honens International Piano Competition and the Maria Canals International Piano Competition in Barcelona.
For more info on the webcast (on demand) and tickets, click here.
