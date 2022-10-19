Entertainment: Vodova Day, a new album by Scat C.A.T., launches October 25th

Claude Arnold Thibault, also known as Scat C.A.T., is proud to announce that Vodova Day will be launched on October 25th at 8pm at Maison de la culture Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. This is his first album that follows a career as a musician and singer that started in the 70's and evolved towards jazz and scat specialization.
His voice is one of the instruments in the band in the same way as a saxophone or a trumpet. He weaves his way through the chords as he interacts with the other musicians. “It’s risky,” he said in a media release, “but it’s a great adrenaline rush.” For him, scat is a way of expressing himself. For the audience, the experience is amazing, often playful, and communicated by an original, authentic and warmhearted artist.
Born in Rimouski (Quebec, Canada), Claude Arnold Thibault (C.A.T.) is an accomplished musician. The tenth child in a family of 18 children, six of whom are professional musicians, he has been a bass player and vocalist in various musical groups for many years. He discovered the possibilities of the voice as a musical instrument while listening to Bobby McFerrin’s song Peace, as McFerrin played with tone and used falsetto to imitate a trombone. This is what triggered his project to explore jazz singing. The project took shape as he listened to Chet Baker, whose improvisations, as rich as they are simple, quickly became an inexhaustible source of inspiration. C.A.T. learned by participating in many jam sessions. He performed in various jazz clubs in Montréal, Avignon, Florence and Bali, and participated in the Montréal International Jazz Festival, among others. Passionate about vocal jazz, he honed his improvisation skills by performing jazz standards, as do all jazz musicians. Scat became his specialty.
- Jennifer Cox
