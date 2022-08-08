Entertainment: Virgin River star Benjamin Hollingsworth talks about living in Montreal and whether a new season is in the works

Canada's Benjamin Hollingsworth transitioned from Demi Moore and David Duchovny’s son in the acclaimed indie The Joneses into the role of hunky doctor on the CBS drama series Code Black opposite Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden and Rob Lowe. More recently he appeared in the Paramount+ original drama series Joe Pickett, opposite Liam Neeson and Laura Dern in Cold Pursuit, in the remake of cult favorite Rabid, and leads the cast of the most-streamed Netflix series Virgin River, which premiered its fourth season on July 20th. He told The Suburban about his time living in Montreal, other movie projects he has coming up, and whether fans of Virgin River can expect a Season 5.
How has the response to Virgin River been?
It's been overwhelming. I can’t believe the show is doing so well - it's crazy we’re number one. It’s been wonderful. All the people who have reached out to say they love it... I don’t get a chance to respond and it warms my heart to know how much they love the show and respond to Brady. We all work really hard to make the show great.
And will there be another season?
We are currently shooting Season 5.
We know you lived in Montreal for a period of time. Do you ever come and visit?
It's been awhile now, but I love it. I spent a big part of my life there and started my career there. I went to school in Montreal. There's the food, the people, the vibe - Montreal is such a fun city, especially to go to school there. I've shot a few things there since graduating and I love shooting there - the crews are super fun. Montreal just has this total vibe.
What are some of the other projects you're working on?
I just finished a show called Joe Pickett on Paramount+ where I played this character who is so different from Brady and myself. When you see me, it will take you a second to recognize me. It's one of my favourite roles so far because it’s so different from who I am.
On July 30th I have a movie coming out on the Hallmark Channel called A Splash of Love that centres around the orca whales, and I play this local business owner who owns a whale watching company. It's picturesque and like a love letter. It's really the perfect summer movie.
On August 13th Romance in Style comes out and people will love the message around it. It's all about inclusivity and body image and accessibility in fashion, designing clothes for women of all shapes and sizes. I just had a baby daughter and I want her to grow up in a world where she can feel beautiful because of her shape and size, and her beauty is valid and holds value regardless of the shape. For me, if I can do my job and influence society for the better and make people feel more comfortable with who they are, then I’m doing the right thing. This movie is a departure for Hallmark and it’s a little different from the traditional female lead. Jaicy Elliot is a fantastic actress, a super human, and a wonderful woman. We had a lot of fun shooting this one and it will resonate with a lot of women.
- Jennifer Cox
