Entertainment: Two film openings in Montreal this weekend

There are two film openings coming up this weekend in Montreal.
Filmoption International is pleased to announce the release on June 3rd of the feature-length documentary film My Father’s Journey directed in China by Xiaodan He on the preservation of the thousand-year-old Dongba culture. The protagonist of the documentary is Chongren He, born in 1936, in Li Jiang, a small town close to the border of Tibet. He is a descendent of the Naxi, one of the fifty-six Chinese minorities which has a population of 300,000. What makes the Naxi unique is their ancient Dongba culture preserved through the millenary pictographic writing. This particular pictogram is the only living one in use today and is called the “living fossil”. What makes the Naxi unique is their ancient Dongba culture preserved through the millenary pictographic writing. This particular pictogram is the only living one in use today and is called the “living fossil”. Besieged by the constant political upheavals and the assimilation of the dominant Chinese modern culture, he currently lives in a small village similar to an isolated island surrounded by endless waves of tourists. This film explores how an individual of 82 years of age can build his own spiritual castle to protect himself and his frail yet precious culture.
Filmoption International has also announced the release of the film CODA: Life With Music written by Louis Godbout and directed by Claude Lalonde. The film stars Sir Patrick Stewart, Katie Holmes and Giancarlo Esposito and will be released in Quebec on June 3rd. Henry Cole is an acclaimed pianist who returns to the stage after a prolonged hiatus. During his inaugural concert, he is afflicted with a severe case of stage fright and barely avoids disaster. In the following days, his condition worsens, he becomes more and more unstable and his career is hanging by a thread. Bewildered and ready to pack it in, he meets Helen Morrison, a former pianist turned music critic, who wants to write an article on him. She asks for an interview. A reserved and austere man, Henry declines. Helen persists and eventually gains his trust. A peculiar relationship develops between the two, based on love of music and a shared sensibility. Henry feels fortified and wants to resume his concert tour. Helen
worries that this renewed confidence is only superficial. She suggests a trip, to attend a concert in a remote place, Sils-Maria in the Swiss Alps. In a time of personal crisis, she once found her answer there. Perhaps he can now find his.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.