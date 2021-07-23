Entertainment: Tuscan Daughter review

Tuscan Daughter by Lisa Rochon is a layered and rich novel chronicling the years between 1500-1505 when Leonardo Da Vinci and Michelangelo were in Florence at the same time. The story is told through the lens of a fictional young girl, Bearice, as she intertwines herself into the lives of both masters, as well as Mona Lisa. Beatrice is left orphaned at the age of 13 when her father is murdered and her mother, unable to cope with his death, abandons her. She finds herself set on survival mode as she wanders the streets of Florence, selling olive oil to the great masters.
The story flips between the various characters Beatrice, Da Vinci, and Michelangelo, and it offers a glimpse not only into their rivalry, but also all of their insecurities as artists. During the majority of the novel Michelangelo is working on his David sculpture, while struggling with his very illegal sexual feelings towards men. Da Vinci on the other hand is quite secure in his sexuality, but struggling with his artistic insecurities and to finish his commissions. He is torn between the work that pays his bills, and his passion for science and technology. One thing that I loved about the way Rochon painted these two masters, is how despite their fierce rivalry, neither could deny their absolute admiration for the other’s work. Their jealousy never clouds the way each other’s work speaks to them.
I loved the pace of this novel and the way Rochon painted the picture of what life was like in Florence during The Renaissance. The background and character portrait given to Mona Lisa was also lovely and could offer a new perspective when looking at that famous little smile.
Tuscan Daughter by Lisa Rochon, published by Harper Collins, is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.