Entertainment: Toccatas & Fantasies, the third album by Francis Battah, available on digital platforms May 10

Today, the young composer Francis Battah releases a new album of original piano music, Toccatas & Fantaisies. The album is self-produced by the composer. Francis collaborated with pianists Antoine Rivard-Landry, Philippe Prud'homme, and Félix Marquis, who are among the most prominent musicians in Quebec.
Francis won the SOCAN Foundation Young Composers Grand Prize in 2021 with Toccata No. 2. Toccata No. 1 was chosen as the compulsory piece for the Springboard Competition of the Canadian Music Competition in 2019.
This independent album, the composer's third, was born out of the desire during the pandemic to record his catalog of music. The album will be available for digital sale and streaming on all major digital music platforms today.
