Entertainment: 'Tis the season to stream holiday favourites on Disney+

All of your holiday streams will come true with Disney+’s second-annual Season’s Streamings celebration. Disney+ is bringing holiday cheer with new originals and classic holiday content for families to enjoy together. As of today, subscribers can find all of their favorite holiday-themed episodes, films, shorts and specials in the new holiday collection available on the service.
In addition to the Disney+ original content the whole family can enjoy this holiday season, the Season’s Streamings collection will feature holiday-themed episodes, films, shorts and specials. Subscribers can celebrate the holidays at home with new and classic content including “Home Sweet Home Alone,” “Soul,” “Frozen,” “Home Alone,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “The Santa Clause” and many more. In honor of its 25th Anniversary, fans can also watch the holiday classic “Jingle All The Way'' streaming now on Disney+. The new Disney Channel Original Movie “Christmas…Again?!” will also be available Friday, December 3 on the streaming service.
Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye” will launch on Wednesday, November 24 with a two-episode premiere. The Disney+ original series is set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy. Episodes are helmed by Rhys Thomas, who’s also an executive producer, and directing duo Bert & Bertie.
“The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The highly anticipated new series from Lucasfilm will debut Wednesday, December 29 on Disney+.
The three-part docuseries “The Beatles: Get Back” is set to roll out over Thanksgiving weekend on November 25, 26 and 27. Directed by three-time Oscar®-winning filmmaker Peter Jackson (“The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, “They Shall Not Grow Old”), “The Beatles: Get Back” takes audiences back in time to the band’s intimate recording sessions during a pivotal moment in music history.
The first book in Jeff Kinney’s worldwide bestselling series comes to Disney+ in the all-new animated adventure “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” Greg Heffley is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous — he just has to survive middle school first. “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” will premiere Friday, December 3 exclusively on Disney+.
Premiering Wednesday, December 8, the Disney+ original series “Welcome To Earth” follows Will Smith on an extraordinary adventure around the world to explore Earth’s greatest wonders and reveal its most hidden secrets. Throughout the six-part limited series from National Geographic, Will is guided by elite explorers on an awe-inspiring journey.
Hosted by the multitalented, Emmy® award-winning actress Keke Palmer, “Foodtastic” is an immersive global competition series in which highly skilled artists create extravagant scene work and larger-than-life sculptures made entirely out of food. From vegetables and butter to fruit and cheese, these everyday items are transformed into works of art. Each episode is rooted in iconic Disney IP and the food-based builds are an extension of that world. FLOUR SHOP founder Amirah Kassem and NYC's City Cakes founder chef Benny Rivera serve as food art experts on the series. The Disney+ original series “Foodtastic” will premiere Wednesday, December 15 on the streaming service.
