Entertainment: The Women and Girls of Science event presents its 6th edition at the Montréal Science Centre

The Montréal Science Centre proudly presents the 6th edition of its Women and Girls of Science event on Saturday, February 11, organized to mark the UN’s International Day of Women and Girls in Science. The event is designed to stir the interests of young girls in pursuing careers in science and technology.
For an entire day, the Science Centre will become a veritable hub of interactive science and technology-inspired activities for young girls to explore. Exhibitors will invite young visitors (girls and boys alike!) to discover and learn about molecular gastronomy, coding, virtual reality, biology and more through a series of unforgettable hands-on experiences. While the event is focused on promoting science to young girls, it is ultimately geared towards inspiring the next generation of scientists no matter who they are!
To celebrate the event’s 6th edition, the Science Centre will be treating visitors to a diverse and dynamic program. There will be a career space where visitors can meet businesses, organizations and schools, and learn about their fields of expertise by taking part in interactive mini activities; a series of 45-minute hands-on workshops on all sorts of fascinating topics like molecular gastronomy, zero waste, and robotics; special appearances by Boston Dynamics’ own Spot the Robot Dog, operated by Osedea, showing off all its impressive tricks to amaze event attendees; short science and tech experiments and demos hosted by UQAM’s Faculty of Science and OIQ (Québec order of engineers) will be scattered across the Centre’s exhibition halls, all designed to dazzle and inspire young visitors; a special talk by aerospace engineer Farah Alibay who will share stories about how her career path led her to pilot a robot on Mars.
Always with an eye on accessibility, event partners and the Montréal Science Centre Foundation will be donating event tickets to community organizations working with young girls ages 8 to 17 from low-income backgrounds. All revenues generated by the event will be largely donated to the Montréal Science Centre Foundation.
- Jennifer Cox
