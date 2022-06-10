Entertainment: The "Quatuor Mélodînes" with Tristan Longval-Gagné at the piano

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 19°C. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 13°C. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.