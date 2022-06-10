Entertainment: The "Quatuor Mélodînes" with Tristan Longval-Gagné at the piano

Pro Musica is proud to announce the webcasting of the last concert of the Mélodînes 2022 series from June 12 to June 29. Indeed, the original group of five talented musicians, the "Quatuor Mélodines", including Marie Bégin and Abby Walsh on violin, Cynthia Blanchon on viola, Dominique Beauséjour-Ostiguy on cello with guest pianist Tristan Longval-Gagné, play together for the first time in this recital. It is to Germany that the wonderful journey of Pro Musica invites music lovers after the many countries visited this year in concert.
Program: Franz Schubert, String Quartet No. 12, in C minor, D703 (Quartettsatz), and Robert Schumann, piano Quintet in E flat major, op.44
First Prize winner of the 2009 OSM Standard Life Competition and recipient of the prestigious Prix d'Europe, Canadian pianist Tristan Longval-Gagné studied at the Schulich School of Music of McGill University under the direction of Ms. Sara Laimon, before attending the Juilliard School of Music in New York under the tutelage of Julian Martin. Tristan has performed in solo recitals at Place des Arts, the OSM Symphony House and many other legendary venues in Quebec. As the winner of the 2017 Canadian Music Competition International Tremplin, Tristan was guest soloist with the Orchestre de la Francophonie.
A student at the Conservatoire de musique de Montréal, violinist Abby Walsh was awarded the Jeunesses Musicales Canada Fund AIDA Scholarship in 2021, she is the winner of the Prix coup de cœur du public at the Orford Music Prize 2020, Sylva Gelber Music Foundation Award. She began her solo career in 2019 with a solo recital at Place des Arts in Montreal at the invitation of Pro Musica and continued the following year with Erich Wolfgang Korngold's Violin Concerto in D major at the Maison Symphonique, accompanied by the Conservatoire de musique de Montréal symphony orchestra conducted by Jacques Lacombe.
Named by the CBC as one of Canada's 30 most promising young musicians for 2020, Canadian violinist Marie Bégin has performed in recital in Canada, the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom and China. She has been a soloist with the Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra, the National Arts Centre Orchestra in Ottawa, Les Violons du Roy, the Club Musical de Québec, the Orchestre symphonique de Québec and the Orchestre Symphonique de l'Agora, among others. She is frequently invited to perform with several renowned ensembles, notably as concertmaster of Les Violons du Roy and assistant concertmaster of the Hulencourt Soloist Chamber Orchestra, for concerts in Milan, Brussels and Spain. As a seasoned chamber musician, she has collaborated with renowned artists such as Charles Richard-Hamelin and Andrew Wan. At the age of 26, she won the position of first violin of the Quatuor Saguenay (Alcan) and concertmaster of the Orchestre Symphonique du Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean.
An internationally active musician, French violist Cynthia Blanchon divides her time and artistic projects between Canada and Europe. A passionate chamber musician, she has performed with such renowned artists as Scott St.John, Kevin Lin, Rainer Küchl, Marc Danel and Yovan Markovich. She has also participated in numerous festivals and concert series such as the Pacific Music Festival (Japan), the Colburn Chamber Music Society (USA) and the Entre Vents et Marais Festival (France). In Quebec, Cynthia has been invited to the Festival Classica, the Université de Montréal @ Bon-Pasteur series, the Rendez-vous musical de Laterrière and the new Le Baptême concert series in Chicoutimi. She also performs regularly as a guest violist with the Vox Populi Quartet, an ensemble with which she toured Europe in 2018 and 2021.
Recipient of the 2018 Prix d'Europe, the 2021 Choquette-Symcox Prize and the 2017 Peter Mendell Prize, cellist Dominique Beauséjour-Ostiguy is ranked among CBC Music's "30 hot Canadian classical musicians under 30". Twice winner of the first prize in strings at the Canadian Music Competition, Dominique performs as a soloist with the Orchestre symphonique de Laval, the Ensemble Volte, the Orchestre symphonique du Conservatoire de musique de Montréal, the Orchestre de la Faculté de musique de l'Université de Montréal and the Orchestre symphonique des jeunes de Montréal. A sought-after and committed chamber musician, Dominique is a founding member of the Trio de l'Île. Dominique is also a founding member of the Andara Quartet with whom he has performed throughout Quebec and internationally, notably in France, the Netherlands, California and Western Canada. The cellist has also joined the Trio Hochelaga with whom he recorded the album Auguste Descarries : musique de chambre et mélodies on the Atma Classique label, released in April 2020. Also a composer, Dominique won the 3rd Grand Prize in the composition competition Domicile Adoré organized by the Foundation Jeunesses Musicales Canada in 2020. In 2014, the Orchestre symphonique de Laval commissioned him to write a work entitled La chasse galerie for orchestra and choir which was performed under the direction of Alain Trudel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.