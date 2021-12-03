Entertainment: The Postmistress of Paris review

A story about survival, The Postmistress of Paris by Meg Waite Clayton brings us into the world of the French resistance fighters during WW2. Nanée is an American heiress who falls in love with Paris and decides to use her nationality and wealth to help people escape the Nazis’ instead of returning to the safety of America. Set in the surrealist art scene, Clayton does a magnificent job at giving her readers a good understanding of the lengths people would go through to escape occupied territory. She expertly blends real life characters such as Max Ernst and André Breton with fictional characters that you can’t help but fall in love with.
Fans of historical fiction will not want to miss The Postmistress of Paris.
The Postmistress of Paris by Meg Waite Clayton (Harper Collins) is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
