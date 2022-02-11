Entertainment: The noise of engines by Philippe Grégoire in theaters February 25th

Funfilm recently announced the release of the film The noise of engines on February 25th.
Written and directed by Philippe Grégoire, this first feature film stars Robert Naylor and Tanja Björk in the lead roles alongside Naïla Rabel, Marie-Thérèse Fortin, Alexandrine Agostini, Marc Beaupré and Maxime Genois.
Since its world premiere at the San Sebastián Film Festival (Spain) and its Quebec premiere at the Festival du nouveau cinéma de Montréal, where it won the Quebecor award for best newcomer in the national competition, The noise of the engines has been selected for 25 events around the world (Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States), and has won awards in La Roche-sur-Yon, France (International Jury's Special Award) and Los Cabos, Mexico (Premio Competencia Award).
Here's the storyline: Alexandre, an instructor at the Canadian customs college, returns home to his small town after his employer places him on compulsory leave. As he forms a new friendship with a female Icelandic drag racer, he finds himself under surveillance by police investigators trying to get to the bottom of the sexually explicit drawings that have been troubling the town.
"The noise of the engines allows me to shed light on a part of my life that I had sought to deny" Philippe Grégoire said in the same release. Grégoire holds a B.A. in Film and Comparative Literature from the University of Montreal and a M.A. in Communication in the Experimental Media Creation profile from UQAM in the research-creation profile. He is also a graduate from INIS in screenwriting. His short films One man (2016), Aquarium (2013) and Beep Beep (2011) have been presented in more than 110 festivals and in over twenty countries around the world.
