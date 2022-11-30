Entertainment: The Issue with Tissue, a documentary by Mie Ischael Zelnikerin, in theaters in Quebec December 9th

Filmoption International is proud to announce that Michael Zelnicker's film The Issue with Tissue will be released in theatres in Montreal and Quebec City on December 9th.
The film will be screened for policy makers and civil society, including in the conference's indigenous village. These screenings are being organized by a wide range of NGOs, including NRDC, the National Audubon Society, Climate Reality Project Canada, the Wildlands League, Citizens Climate Education, Greenpeace, etc.
This feature documentary is written, produced and directed by award-winning actor and filmmaker Michael Zelniker. The production team includes Emmy award winner Paul Cadieux, as well as Senator Michèle Audette (Innu First Nation), Elder Dave Porter (Kaska First Nation) and Elder Allen Edzerza (Tahltan First Nation) as executive producers. Storytellers for the film include Michèle Audette, Dr. Suzanne Simard, (Finding the Mother Tree), Valerie Courtois (Innu First Nation), Director of the Indigenous Leadership Initiative, Elder Dave Courchene (Anishinaabe First Nation), Elder AJ Felix (Sturgeon Lake First Nation), Dr. Nigel Roulet, Elder Dave Porter, Dr. Nancy Turner, Melody Lepine (Mikisew Cree First Nation), Nicole Rycroft, Todd Paglia, Anna Baggio, Dr. Martin-Hugues St-Laurent, Chief Darrell Bob (St'at'imc Nation), and Chief Keeter Corston (Chapleau Cree First Nation).
The Issue with Tissue is a boreal love story documents the little known, largely untold story of the boreal forest and the Indigenous Peoples who call it home, how it is being clear-cut for the manufacture of toilet paper and that protecting and conserving the boreal is an existential imperative. Told by the First Nations Elders and Leaders of the boreal, leading scientists and activists, The Issue with Tissue creates a kind of talking circle that inspires our storytellers to speak with intimacy and candor about the issues confronting us all, sharing their enlightened, unified vision that the way forward lies in elevating and supporting Indigenous knowledge/stewardship in combination with the ages old wisdom that can be found in the life of these forests and trees.
“The Issue with Tissue has transmuted from just another movie about eco-destruction into a critically relevant story about the horrifying impacts and legacies of colonization, the Indian Act, residential schools, and the other atrocities that the Original Peoples of Turtle Island have endured at the hands of settler governments. We have drawn a connection between colonial violence and unfettered extractive industrial exploitation,” said Michael Zelniker in an official press release.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.