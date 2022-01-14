Entertainment: The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, premiering at the end of January on Disney+, continues the hilarious escapades of the beloved sub-zero heroes from the wildly successful global Ice Age franchise as they create more prehistoric pandemonium.
Eager for a little independence, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own, but quickly find themselves trapped beneath the ice in a massive cave inhabited by dinosaurs. They are rescued by the one-eyed, adventure-loving weasel Buck Wild, and together, with the help of some new friends, embark on a mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination.
The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild will debut exclusively on Disney+ January 28, 2022.
