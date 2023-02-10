Entertainment: The GOAL Initiatives, Chef Paul Toussaint, and Paul Beaubrun of Arcade Fire present a Caribbean carnival-inspired evening

The GOAL Initiatives Foundation is proud to be teaming up once again with Celebrity Chef Paul Toussaint for a unique FOOTY X FOOD collaboration. This Caribbean Carnival-Inspired evening will be held at The Burgundy Lion Pub on February 19th at 5pm, and will feature a unique menu created by Chefs Paul Toussaint and Michel Childe, special musical guests including Paul Beaubrun of Arcade Fire and DJ KOLO, and an art exhibit by Darwin Doleyres.
"GOAL is thrilled to be teaming up with Chef Paul Toussaint once again. Not to mention the fact that this is the first time we’ll be hosting a guest chef in the Pub’s kitchen, EVER! This menu collaboration combined with the LIVE entertainment by singer and multi-instrumentalist Paul Beaubrun is going to bring the islands to the Lion. This is what football is all about! Bringing communities and cultures together to celebrate all while supporting a great cause," says Paul Desbaillets, founder of the GOAL Initiatives Foundation and co-owner of The Burgundy Lion Pub, in a press release.
The menu for the evening will be a collaboration between Chef Michel Childe of The Burgundy Lion and Chef Paul Toussaint of Kamuy and Time Out Market. The menu will be a feast for the senses, featuring a variety of Caribbean-inspired dishes and drinks. In addition, the event will also feature an art exhibit by Darwin Doleyres.
Tickets are available now on eventbrite for $100, and include a Caribbean-inspired menu, two drinks, and live entertainment all evening. All ticket sales will benefit The GOAL initiatives Foundation, helping to support their mission of promoting health and wellness through football.
To purchase tickets for the Caribbean Carnival-Inspired Evening, click here.
- Jennifer Cox
