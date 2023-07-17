Entertainment: The film Apocalypse Clown debuts at Fantasia this Friday

Clowns. So weird, right? Who in their right mind would want to be a clown? It's a crummy job: you annoy people, frighten children, and generally get no respect from anyone. And yet, clowns are still everywhere, and in Ireland they're mourning one of their own, the legendary teacher Jean Ducoque, whcih the new movie Apocalypse Clown focuses on. As Ireland's clown community (all eight of them) arrive at Ducoque's funeral, everything is plunged into chaos when a mysterious electrical surge renders the country powerless. Now, four desperate clowns — the lovelorn Bobo (David Earl), newbie Pepe (Fionn Foley), has-been The Great Alphonso (Ivan Kaye) and the bugnut insane Funzo (the amazing Natalie Palamides) — along with journalist Jenny Malone (Amy De Bhrún), are trapped in the Irish countryside, where they will find that a world without power is a world that needs laughter. And they're just the clowns to bring it.
Director/co-writer George Kane re-teams with Demian Fox, Shane O'Brien and James Walmsley (of comedy rock band Dead Cat Bounce) with this totally original movie that pays tribute to clowning as much as it skewers it (which is quite a bit).
Apocalypse Clown debuts on the Fantastic Film Festival this Friday.
- JC
