Entertainment: The Dead Daisies announce Canadian tour and new album release August 18th

Rock band The Dead Daisies are celebrating over a decade of rock with their upcoming North American tour and forthcoming album release.
The tour will make stops in Hamilton and Ottawa as well as Montreal at Théâtre Fairmount on August 30th.
The tour coincides with the news that The Dead Daisies will also be releasing their highly-anticipated new album Best Of on August 18th. The album is compromised of a collection of songs from six of the band’s previous studio albums and two previously unreleased tracks from their last recording session.
Returning to the lineup for the upcoming tour is the incomparable front man, John Corabi, (Scream/Motley Crue), along with his mates Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake/Dio), David Lowy (Red Phoenix/Mink), Brian Tichy (Ozzy Osbourne/Foreigner), and renowned Bass player Michael Devin (Whitesnake) joining the band for the first time. Toronto-based JUNO Nominated rock band Harm and Ease will also be joining the band as direct support on all the Canadian tour stops except Vancouver.
Full tour dates and information can be found at: thedeaddaisies.com/tour-2023/.
- JC
