Entertainment: The Dead Daisies announce Canadian tour and new album release August 18th

Saint-Laurent, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. Hot. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.