Entertainment: The concert of Pro Musica's Mélodînes series starts May 15th as a webcast

Pro Musica is proud to present a new concert as part of the Mélodînes series as a webcast. It began May 15th and runs until May 29th.
The musical itinerary will make a stop in two Nordic countries, Norway and Finland, through the composers Edvard Grieg and Jean Sibelius, whose works will be interpreted by two talented performers: Marie Bégin on violin and Samuel Blanchette-Gagnon on piano. The concert was recorded on April 5th at the Claude-Léveillé Hall of the Place des arts in Montreal.
Marie Bégin, violinist, recitalist and soloist from Quebec, was named by the CBC as one of Canada's 30 most promising young musicians for 2020. At 26, she won the position of first violin of the Quatuor Saguenay (Alcan) and concertmaster of the Orchestre Symphonique du Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean.
Samuel Blanchette-Gagnon, pianist, recitalist and soloist from Quebec, is the recipient of several important awards including the prestigious Prix d'Europe 2019 and the Canadian Music Centre Award. In addition, he has twice been awarded the Governor General's Academic Medal of Canada.
Tickets are available here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.