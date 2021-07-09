Entertainment: The Comfort Book

Matt Haig’s latest book can best be described as that long awaited warm hug you didn’t know you needed. The Comfort Book is a collection of Haig’s random quips and thoughts about hope, happiness and life. It without a doubt lives up to its title, as every page brings great comfort. While some pages contain simple one-liners, such as why you should eat pasta, others are deep metaphorical observations that cause you to stop and really think. Haig goes from sharing playlists, movies and recipes that bring him great joy, to stripping philosophical theories down to their bare roots to make them accessible and relatable (much like he did in his novel The Midnight Library). He draws much of the book from his own personal experiences with anxiety and depression, something he has been very open and vocal about, and removes the stigma around mental health.
One of the beauties of this book is that you can pick it up and read through it in any order. You could skim through random pages, or you could read it from start to finish. You can take your time and read bits here and there, or you could read it in one or two sittings (like I did). Simply put, The Comfort Book is a fantastic coffee table book. It’s one that you just keep out and read through whenever you need that hug. At this point in the pandemic, I think we could all use the warmth and happiness that The Comfort book delivers.
The Comfort Book by Matt Haig, published by Harper Collins, is available now.
Meredith is a Disney obsessed stay-at-home mom. When she’s not planning a trip, you’ll find her with her nose in a book.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.