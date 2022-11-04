Canada has been confirmed as the sixth country to host The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains. This retrospective of Pink Floyd has subsequently travelled to Italy, Germany, Spain and the United States, attracting over 500,000 people, and will now take residency in the cultural hub of Montreal. The Exhibition opens on November 4th at Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal.
As the first location outside of Europe and the U.S., Montreal was selected as the ideal city to host the exhibition considering the band’s rich history with the city, spanning 50 years, having performed several legendary shows here between 1971 and 1994. The July 6, 1977 show was both the first and highest attended concert ever at the Olympic Stadium with 78,322 spectators. It’s also steeped in lore having directly influenced their legendary double album, The Wall.
“It has always been our wish to bring The Pink Floyd Exhibition to Montreal since before its 2017 London premiere. The Montreal audience has always connected with the creativity and sound of Pink Floyd and I am so pleased that we are finally able to present it here at Arsenal,” said Michael Cohl, Executive Producer and Canadian Promoter of Pink Floyd, in an official press release.
Guy Laforce, General Manager of Arsenal Contemporary Art Montreal, added, “We are particularly proud of our collaboration with the S2BN group, who have allowed us to host this exhibition in Montreal, the only Canadian city that will have the opportunity to present this amazing project. Pink Floyd has left its mark on many generations of fans around the world and it is a great privilege that Arsenal can contribute to consolidating the role that this band played in rock music history.”
The Pink Floyd Exhibition was curated by Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell, who worked with the band across many of their most famous album covers and works of art collaborated closely with Nick Mason from the band.
The exhibition features over 350 artefacts collected over the band’s extraordinary career. It is an audio-visual, sensorial journey through more than five decades of one of the most iconic groups, and a rare glimpse into the world of Pink Floyd. The exhibition is a collaboration with designers Stufish, entertainment architects and the band’s long standing stage designers.
Each chapter of the Pink Floyd story is represented, with objects and artefacts displayed, many that were unseen before the exhibition, and all which have played a part in creating the sound and experience that became Pink Floyd. There are hand-written lyrics, legendary musical instruments that true fans have heard whispered about, letters, original artwork and many of the stage props from the various albums and tours from a band that made musical history. Some of these items have long been held in storage facilities, film studios and in the personal collections of band members before being ‘dusted off’ for the exhibition.
- Jennifer Cox
