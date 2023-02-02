Entertainment: Taxon Lazare Trio presents 100% Ocytocine at Cabaret Lion d’Or

The Taxon Lazare Trio presents 100% Ocytocine on February 6th at 7:30pm at Cabaret Lion d’Or. In a white laboratory, colourful music will be presented from their debut album, which was released in November of last year.
Taxon Lazare is made up of Michaël Cotnoir (guitar), Simon Côté-Lapointe (clavier), and Jonathan Gagné (drums). Joining the group for this show will be jazzman Yannick Rieu on tenor sax, trumpeter David Carbonneau, and Charles Papasoff on baritone sax. Together, the trio's classic sound gets infused with some modern influences and sounds.
After a year of research and creation, the band recorded TAXON LAZARE in the spring of 2022, their first album which immortalizes the unique result of their process. The result is an opus of ten original pieces that keeps the colours of hard bop style while combining a more European jazz sound with funk, gospel, and even New Orleans' jazz.
- Jennifer Cox
