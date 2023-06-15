Entertainment: Star Wars Villainous: Scum & Villainy

On May 4th, Ravensburger announced the release of the upcoming Star Wars Villainous: Scum and Villainy. We recently got our hands on a review copy of the game and now can share more details.
In addition to the previously announced Boba Fett, the game will also include bounty hunter Cad Bane and the Jedi hunting Seventh Sister to the game as playable characters.
In Star Wars Villainous, players take on the role of villains who must navigate their player board called “Sector” while drawing cards and resolving actions to collect “Credits”, “Ambition” and defeat “Heroes” in order to achieve their unique objective and win the game. What is wonderful about the Villainous series is the asymmetrical play style. Each playable villain has their own set-of rules and objectives. This can keep the game interesting and fresh for each play through as your experience will be different based on the character you select. I also really appreciate the fact that this is a stand-alone expansion, so you do not need the core game to play it.
The game is intended for players from ages 10 and up. Scum and Villainy can be played by 2-3 players, but if you also have the core Star Wars Villainous game, you can play up to 4 players. Each game will last about 20 minutes per player.
The game components include three unique player boards, three beautiful and unique villain tokens, 135 wonderfully illustrated cards, three villain guide books explaining each characters rules and objectives plus 75 cardboard tokens which players will collect and use throughout the game.
I would highly recommend this game to fans of the Villainous series, which includes Disney Villainous and Marvel Villainous in addition to Star Wars Villainous.
The game also rewards Star Wars fans who are familiar with the Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars Clone Wars animated series by including characters and locations from both of those.
The Villainous series of games are a great “gate-way” game into the now booming world of more complex board games. It provides a deeper experience than your typical Monopoly or Sorry board games found in most homes.
If Scum and Villainy is your first time trying a Villainous game, I would recommend playing as Cad Bane or the Seventh Sister and leave Boba Fett to a more experienced player or for you second play through since his character is a little more challenging to play.
Star Wars Villainous: Scum and Villainy is available for pre-order today from Amazon and Target and is expected to hit store shelves this August.
- Roberto Panetta
