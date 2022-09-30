Entertainment: Stéphane Lafleur's feature film Viking opens in theatres

Quebec filmmaker Stéphane Lafleur's feature film Viking will open in Quebec on September 30th after having its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
The film stars Steve Laplante, Larissa Corriveau, Fabiola N. Aladdin, Hamza Haq, Denis Houle, Marie Brassard, and Martin-David Peters.
The film follows a Viking society as they recruit volunteers for the first manned mission to Mars. The goal is to form an alter ego B team that will live out this adventure in a parallel place behind closed doors on Earth in hopes of remotely solving the interpersonal problems of five real astronauts who will soon land on the red planet.
Somewhere between improbable science fiction and modern allegory, Viking is a dramatic comedy about the discrepancies that exist between our aspirations and reality.
It is now showing in theatres across the province.
