Entertainment: Serhiy Salov and the Pro Musica String Quartet on February 19th

For its second concert in the Cartes blanches series, Pro Musica presents pianist Serhiy Salov in recital with the Pro Musica String Quartet. An internationally renowned instrumentalist, Serhiy Salov's career has taken him to Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, China and Ukraine. He has performed with the Berliner Symphoniker, the Hallé Orchestra, the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal, and the Orchestre national de Radio France, to name just a few.
The concert takes place on Sunday, February 19 at 3pm at Salle Pierre-Mercure of the Centre Pierre-Péladeau.
Born in Donezk, Ukraine, Serhiy Salov has followed, in parallel to his piano studies, a thorough training in composition and musicology which often influences his interpretations. He is known for his transcriptions for piano of symphonic works such as Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker, Debussy's Nocturnes, Mussorgsky's A Night on Bald Mountain and many others. Serhiy Salov began his musical studies in Ukraine and continued in London, where he obtained a Master's degree at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. In 2007, in order to pursue further studies with Jean Saulnier, the young Ukrainian moved to Canada where he had already won the Montreal International Music Competition in 2004 and where he obtained a doctorate from the University of Montreal. D. from the University of Montreal. He also won first prize at the Dudley (2000) and Épinal (2004) International Piano Competitions, second prize at the Gina Bachauer Competition (2010) and at the Cincinnati World Piano Competition (2012), and third prize at the Long-Thibaud (2001), Hamamatsu (2003), and Top of the World competitions in Tromsø (2009) In May 2014, Serhiy Salov won the Richard Lupien Improvisation Prize, created by the Montreal International Music Competition. In addition to regularly participating in the most prestigious festivals, he has received several awards in various international competitions.
Marie Bégin - Violinist, recitalist and soloist from Quebec, she was named by the CBC as one of the 30 most promising young musicians in Canada in 2020. At the age of 26, she won the position of first violin of the Quatuor Saguenay (Alcan) and concertmaster of the Orchestre Symphonique du Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean. She forms a duo with pianist Samuel Blanchette-Gagnon.
Abby Walsh - Award-winning violinist, she begins her solo career in 2019 at Pro Musica, with a solo recital at Place des Arts. Thereafter through 2022, she served as a freelance violinist for select orchestras, concertmaster of the Volte Ensemble as well as the Rice University Symphony Orchestra, Texas, where she completed her master's degree, under the tutelage of Paul Kantor. Since 2022, she has been a violinist with the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal.
Cynthia Blanchon - An internationally active violist with a doctorate in performance, she divides her artistic endeavors between Canada and Europe. As a chamber musician, she has performed with renowned artists and has participated in numerous festivals and concerts in Japan, the United States, France and Quebec, among others. She performs with the Vox Populi Quartet as guest violist and plays regularly with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra. She is also principal violist of the Orchestre de l'Agora since 2018.
Noémie Raymond-Friset - Cellist, she enjoys an international career as a chamber musician and soloist with renowned orchestras. From the Royal Albert Hall (London) to the Festival International de Musica de Camara (Lima) she has performed on 4 continents. Recognized as one of the "30 Hot Canadian Classical Musicians under 30" by the CBC, she is a cello and chamber music mentor for the Heifetz International Music Institute's junior program and teaches at the Festival del Lago in Mexico. In October 2022 she released the album CellOpera of the duo Cavatine with Michel-Alexandre Broekaert.
