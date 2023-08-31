Entertainment: Season 2 of GESPE’GEWA’GI: The Last Land premieres Tuesday on APTN

Season 2 of the APTN series GESPE’GEWA’GI: The Last Land airs on APTN September 5th. The Last Land is a 13-part documentary series about the Mi'gmaq fishers of Listuguj, Quebec, who make their living on the nearby waters harvesting salmon, crab, lobster, snow crab, tuna, herring, eel, shrimp, and even kelp. The area is called the Last Land because it’s the furthest northern community and is in what is now known as the Gaspé Peninsula.
The series is mostly-lighthearted in its approach but they do discuss the serious nature of the fishing rights question, as local fishers are in conflict with the Indigenous fishers. Some of the characters put a real focus on the fact that they now use a combination of science and Indigenous knowledge to evolve their knowledge base and to ensure that they will be able to sustain their way of living long into the future. The series is about an Indigenous community, and was produced by Montreal’s Indigenous-owned production company Rezolution Pictures.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.