Filmoption International announced the release of Catherine Mullins' new documentary film Saving Minds on March 11th. Presented at the Rendez-vous Québec cinéma in 2021, the film will be shown at the Cinéma du Musée in Montreal.
According to a recent media release, Myriam Anouk and Alo have spent years seeking effective treatment within a mental health system that has medicated them but failed to address the roots of their suffering. Saving Minds captures their intimate stories as they navigate their way to recovery. With added insights from experts in the field, and the candid testimony of author Joanne Greenberg (I Never Promised You a Rose Garden), the film gives viewers a ringside seat as a new approach to mental health care begins to take shape, one that moves beyond the biological-medical model towards a more therapeutic and empathetic approach that puts the patient first and uses medication cautiously.
"My intention was to mix the character-driven documentary genre with visual essay. To follow real people against the backdrop of a secondary narrative from acclaimed experts in the field such as Dr. Joanna Moncrieff, Dr. Martin Harrow, and award-winning medical journalist, Robert Whitaker, author of the pivotal book, Anatomy of an Epidemic. Saving Minds is meant to open the floodgates and to invite everyone interested in mental health care to contribute to the discussion," said Catherine Mullins in the same release.
Award-winning director-producer Mullins heads Montreal-based Green Lion Productions, which she founded in 1989 for the purpose of producing social-issue documentaries. Distinguished productions include The Human Race – a Species at the Crossroads (series); Untangling the Mind – the Legacy of Dr. Heinz Lehmann; and A Bridge to Mars, about humankind’s quest for Mars. Mullins made her directorial debut in 2005 with Their Brothers’ Keepers – Orphaned by AIDS; followed by the equally powerful feature, Being Innu, about the lives and hopes of Innu youth of Labrador; and They Shine, a follow-up to Their Brothers’ Keepers. Catherine began researching SAVING MINDS in 2015.
- Jennifer Cox
