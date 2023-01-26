Entertainment: Return of the Mélodînes on February 1st at Place des Arts

The first Mélodînes concert of Pro Musica's Grand Piano season will take place on February 1st at 12:10pm in Salle Claude-Léveillé at Place des Arts.
This series, which is very popular with music lovers, invites the public to enjoy an hour of music at the end of the day and will open with a recital by pianist Jeanne Amièle.
The program is as follows:
Hélène De Montgeroult,
Sonata no.9 in F sharp minor, op. 5 no 3.
Cécile Chaminade,
Varied theme, op. 89
Étude de concert, op. 35, no.4 "Appassionnato
Lili Boulanger,
Three pieces for piano :
D'un vieux jardin II. D'un jardin clair III. Cortège
Mel Bonis,
Ballade, op. 27
Romance without words, op.56
Barcarolle, op. 71
Born into a family of music lovers, pianist Jeanne Amièle has made an active start in her career as a concert performer and teacher, with the aim of helping a large audience of amateurs to discover all facets of the piano repertoire. She performs regularly in solo recitals and chamber music and has been a guest soloist with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Alexander Prior, with the Orchestre de chambre I Musici de Montréal under the direction of Jean-Marie Zeitouni, and with the Orchestre symphonique de Trois-Rivières under the direction of Jacques Lacombe in the OSTR competition. Jeanne Amièle has distinguished herself at numerous national competitions during her career, including the Canadian Music Competition (Grand Prize in the 19-30 age group in 2015), the Shean Piano Competition (1st prize in 2016), the Canadian Music Competition Stepping Stone (2 nd prize in 2016), and the Prix d'Europe Competition (2 nd Pierre-Mantha Prize and John-Newmark Prize in 2018). Jeanne Amièle holds a doctorate in performance from the Université de Montréal. Passionate about teaching, she is a lecturer at the Université de Montréal and is also a piano teacher at the Conservatoire de musique de Trois-Rivières. Her first solo album Renaissance is devoted to the music of Clara and Robert Schumann.
- Jennifer Cox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.