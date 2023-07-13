Entertainment: Rainn Wilson, Marlon Wayans, Joel Kim Booster, Jess Hilarious and more added to Just For Laughs lineup

Just For Laughs Montreal recently announced a roster of new artists and special programming being added to their 41st edition of the festival. The prestigious JFL Awards Show will honour actor Rainn Wilson, who will be in attendance to accept the Comedy Impact Award and will give a Keynote Address. Joining the Awards' festivities, presenters include Neal Brennan, Carolyn Taylor, Ramy Youssef, and Rachid Badouri, and it will be hosted by comedian James Davis.
The work series Surrounded is back with comedy heavyweight headliners Mae Martin, Marlon Wayans, Jess Hilarious, Sam Morril, and Fortune Feimster. ComedyPRO’s Live all-star cast will read from the iconic film Airplane! The cast will include Jack Whitehall, Sasheer Zamata, Craig Robinson, Brad Williams, Joel Kim Booster, and many more.
New solo shows that have been added include Marlon Wayans, ALOK, Trey Kennedy, Alingon Mitra, Noel Miller, and Ali Macofsky, plus others. Finally, there will be a special podcast recording to commemorate The Comedy Store’s 25th Anniversary.
The Just For Laughs Festival runs from July 14-29.
